2020 Alumni Hall of Fame and Award Recipients Announced

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host Homecoming 2020 the weekend of Sept. 25-27, and we are privileged to recognize and honor several individuals with induction into the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Hall of Fame and with Alumni Awards. These annual recognition programs highlight the amazing successes and impact of our graduates and are selected by the members of the Alumni Association Board of Directors.

Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2020

President Emeritus Barton D. Darrell ’84, J.D.

Joel Utley ’74

2020 Alumni Awards

Outstanding Alumnus – Mitch Major ’92

Alumni Achievement Award – Adam Hancock ’05

Outstanding Young Graduate Award – Dr. Kyle Blackburn ’10

Alumni Service Award – Dr. BC Childress ’05

Gus E. Paris Distinguished Service Award – Dr. Gene Tice

Honorary Alumna – Jennifer “Miss Jennifer” Taylor

The 2020 Alumni Hall of Fame and Awards Celebration will be hosted at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. Homecoming weekend will feature numerous events on campus and throughout our local community. The full weekend schedule and registration will be available soon, but special hotel rates are already available with several local partners. Please visit www.kwc.edu/homecoming for all of the up-to-date information.