66th Annual Order of Oak & Ivy

The 66th Annual Order of Oak and Ivy, Kentucky Wesleyan College’s highest honor, was celebrated on Friday, April 3. The Order of Oak and Ivy is presented annually to six students who best typify strength of character, dedication of purpose and devotion of Christian ideals. It also recognizes those who exemplify intellectual ability and leadership in seeking to promote the interest and welfare of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Finalists were nominated by faculty and staff, and honorees were selected by a committee of past Oak and Ivy inductees.

This year’s celebration was hosted via a virtual ceremony, which can be viewed by clicking the link below.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020 Oak & Ivy inductees:

Selena Coalter ’20

Kaylee Duncan ’21

Kylie Foster ’20

Doreen Chloe Lubag ’20

Sierra Morrow ’20

Thomas Roth ’20