A Look Back at Black History Month: The Wesleyan Way 2023

“Kentucky Wesleyan College has a rich history of education. The College was founded by the Kentucky Methodists for the promotion of literature, science, morality and religion. Although a strong base for education, the College expanded due to diversifying needs of the nation to offer liberal arts education, integrating half the student body as teachers and business majors by the 1880s. KWC further diversified in the 1890s by becoming one of the first educational institutions in the United States to enroll women, a group that now makes up over 50% of enrollment in higher education. We are proud of our alignment with the United Methodist Church and are proud to offer educational and growth pathways to a diverse student body. We celebrated the diversity of our great nation and Kentucky Wesleyan College during February 2023. Enjoy this look back on some of the highlights of the month!” – President Dr. Thomas Mitzel

We featured 5 outstanding Black alumni throughout the month. Click their names below to read their stories!

LaTasha Shemwell ’96

Tevin Vincent ’14

Dr. LaTasha Henry ’06

Dallas Thornton ’68

Emmitt Carney ’79

Student organizations like the Black Student Union, Student Government Association, and SOLx hosted a variety of events & programming throughout the month.

The Office of Equity & Inclusion hosted a number of events, including a powerful Black History Month Celebration recognizing faculty, staff, students and alumni who’ve supported DEI efforts.

Campus Ministries hosted a special chapel service with speaker Jamelle Jones and a tremendous performance by Nadia Wilkes ’15.