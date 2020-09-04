Black Student Unions at Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan Host March for Justice

The Black Student Unions of Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College are collaborating to sponsor a March for Justice on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. – noon to raise awareness of social injustice across America and in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The march will begin in the Brescia University Quad with a prayer by Owensboro NAACP President Rhondalyn Randolph and a speech by Brescia student and BSU member Breanna Chester. Participants will then proceed to the Daviess County Courthouse and the event will conclude at the front steps of the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College with a speech by KWC sophomore and BSU member Malcolm Hayes

“As the nation reels from one alarming event to another with regard to the treatment of our nation’s citizens, KWC must act in a manner to help lead and develop our students to be leaders in the next generation while treating all human beings as equals,” said KWC President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “The march supports our black community and brings positive actions to the community of Owensboro, so we may all grow and learn together.”

“The shooting of Jacob Blake and others reminds us yet again that there are two standards by which individuals are judged as ‘dangerous’ and that those standards are guided by nothing more than the color of ones’ skin,” said Brescia President Fr. Larry Hostetter. “Systemic racism is real and people of conscience must do their part to resist this impulse. I’m inspired by the students of KWC and Brescia who are taking the lead at our institutions on this vital issue. I’m humbled to stand with them, to learn, and to do my part.”

The public is invited to march with students, faculty and staff of both institutions in the March for Justice. For further information, contact KWC Vice President of Student Affairs & Dean of Students Rebecca McQueen-Ruark at 270-852-3289 or Brescia Assistant Dean of Students for Student Activities & Leadership Development Patricia Lovett at patricia.lovett@brescia.edu.