Center for Engaged Teaching and Learning Offering Free Tax Return Preparation Assistance

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Center for Engaged Teaching and Learning (CETL) has announced it is once again partnering with the Green River Asset Building Coalition (GRABC) to offer VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) income tax preparation services free of charge for low to moderate income filers this tax season.

VITA is a free tax preparation program that is offered to low income, elderly and disabled members of the community who are not able to pay for these services. The VITA program is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS)-sponsored program established more than 40 years ago by the Federal Government.

In 2019, Kentucky Wesleyan processed 113 returns with more than $163,000 in refunds for clients from the local community and campus.

Through this partnership, Kentucky Wesleyan students and staff are trained as VITA volunteers, either as certified greeters and screeners or as IRS-certified tax preparers. Volunteers help students and staff, as well as members of the public, to understand and file federal income taxes. All volunteers undergo ethics training to ensure confidentiality.

Services are offered on the Kentucky Wesleyan College campus in the Howard Greenwell Library from 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Feb. 1 through April 1. As part of the Prepare to Prosper program, an incentive to promote savings, all tax filers who agree to save a portion of their refund are eligible to enter a drawing instant gift cards or cash.

For more information, please contact the Center for Engaged Teaching and Learning at 270-852-3254 or cetl@kwc.edu.