Center for Nonprofit Excellence hosting Succession Planning Seminar at KWC

Kentucky Wesleyan College is proud to partner with the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation, Green River Area Community Foundation, and United Way of the Ohio Valley to host a Center for Nonprofit Excellence training on Thursday, Dec. 8. The training will focus on creating succession plans for nonprofit organizations and will be led by CNPE’s Kevin Connelly.

Hosted in the Young Auditorium at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center (3300 Frederica St.) there will be two sessions to choose from, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Additionally, all are invited to coffee and networking from 9:30-10 a.m. and a networking lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event is free and each session is limited to 80 participants. Please register by Dec. 2 by CLICKING HERE.