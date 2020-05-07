Class of 2020 Profiles – Part 2

This series profiles members of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Class of 2020. These are featured in The Wesleyan Way e-newsletter and we are proud to share our graduates’ accomplishment and future plans.

Samuel Bland ’20

McQuady, Ky.

Accounting

Has accepted an assurance position with Ernst & Young, Nashville

Men’s golf team for four years and member of Student Athlete Advisory Committee, which represents all student-athletes and their concerns, represented the senior class as a commuter senator with the Student Government Association

“Kentucky Wesleyan has played a huge role in my development that I know will have a life-long impact. Through the relationships I have formed with my classmates and the faculty and staff, I have become more confident in my abilities and in who I am as a person. I have also found friends for a lifetime! My high school basketball coach (Breckinridge County), Patrick Critchelow ’00, is a Kentucky Wesleyan legend. He led the Panthers to a national title in 1999 and a runner-up finish in 1998.”

Annie-Grace Marker ’20

Parkersburg, W.V.

Biology and Chemistry

Has applied to veterinary schools

Campus ministries intern, chemistry research, Chemistry Club president, Pre-professional Society officer, resident assistant, Wesleyan Fellow

“Wesleyan has helped me make connections that I never could have made anywhere else. I have learned and grown in my relationships with people of different backgrounds and experiences. I discovered my love for scientific research, and I connected with Dr. Krystal (Teasley) Hamorsky, who mentored me in research and in navigating the college experience. I have grown socially, academically and spiritually during my time here, preparing me well for what is next.

“Over the last four years, I have fallen in love with this city, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. I have also found my Wesleyan sweetheart here, and we are planning our wedding this summer!”

Austin Pfeffer ’20

Louisville, Ky.

Exercise Science

Has a summer mentorship with the University of Louisville Sports Performance Department

Member of the men’s soccer team, Kentucky Wesleyan Singers and Wesleyan Chorale for four years, U.S. Weight Lifting Level I Coach, Functional Range Conditioning Mobility Specialist, National Academy of Sports Medicine Personal Trainer

“Kentucky Wesleyan College challenged me to grow and step out of my comfort zone. On a social level, I feel I’ve grown exponentially. The experiences and the life-long relationships are something I will never forget. My professors and the career development staff guided me in my career endeavors and led me to a strength and conditioning internship at Metropolitan State University of Denver last summer. I look forward to becoming a strength and conditioning graduate assistant for a university and continue pursuing my passion.

“The only limitations you have are the ones you place on yourself. Strive every day to be the best in your respective field. Read, learn, listen and never make the same mistake twice.”

Jamie Tempel ’20



Dale, Ind.

Accounting and Business Administration (Economics minor)

Has position as a staff accountant at Superior Ag Cooperative in Huntingburg, Ind.

Plans to pursue the Certified Management Accountant and CPA certifications

Member of the KWC Softball Team and Student Activities Planning Board, student orientation staff leader, resident assistant, accounting tutor and supplemental instructor, Becker and Institute of Management Accountants campus ambassador

“KWC has given me the resources I needed to expand my knowledge and provided ample opportunities to get involved. Through these involvements, I was able to gain leadership experience and networking opportunities. My mentor, Jennifer Walker-Crawford ’17, helped me prepare for Part 1 of the CMA and has been available to answer my questions. The faculty and staff have always been there for me as well.

“I successfully completed Part 1 of the CMA exam last fall, and Jacob Winkler ’19 is my fiancé.”