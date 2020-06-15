Class of 2020 Profiles – Part 3

This series profiles members of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Class of 2020. These are featured in The Wesleyan Way e-newsletter and we are proud to share our graduates’ accomplishment and future plans.

Izak Atherton ’20

Owensboro, Ky.

Music Performance, trombone

Will attend Arkansas State University with full scholarship in pursuit of master’s degree in Music Performance

“I have grown exponentially as a musician and as a person during my time at Kentucky Wesleyan. KWC and my professors have shaped the way I have developed as a musician, and Director of Bands Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer is doing a wonderful job. He is bringing in students with passion and drive that will build the music program. My time with the KWC bowling team gave me some of the best experiences I could have asked for, and it is a great program that is gaining momentum since its start two years ago.

“My long-term goal is to land a job with a major orchestra. I am excited to continue my education this fall and work under a graduate assistantship at ASU in further preparation for my career.”

Selena Coalter ’20

Owensboro, Kentucky

Accounting

Will continue current internship/job at Jack Wells Inc., assisting in accounts receivables

Graduated with 150 hours and plans to begin studying for the CPA exam in the fall and sit for exam within the next year

Member of Alpha Omicron Pi, president for two years, executive director of Greek Week Committee and co-president of Greek Honor Society, Order of Omega

Member of Student Government Association for the last three years and served as a sophomore senator, secretary, and vice president

Member of student orientation staff for the last three years

Member of Senior Class Committee, Math Club and Chemistry Club

Resident assistant

“KWC pushed me to new limits and out of my comfort zone. I was not very outgoing and involved in high school, and the College provided opportunities to become a part of various organizations and be an active part of student life. I have had a lot of support from professors and staff around campus who pushed me to become the best I could be. Through their support and the great environment on campus, I became more confident and prepared for my career.

“I helped one of my recent orientation students create a Harry Potter Club on campus and served as vice president of the organization this past year. I was honored as Homecoming Princess and Homecoming Queen, was inducted to the Order of Oak and Ivy and was named 2019 Greek Woman of the Year. I also served as the student representative on the Presidential Search Committee. Kentucky Wesleyan was the right place for me to grow and learn to be a leader.”