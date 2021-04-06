Class of 2021 – Evyn Hendrickson embraces her second home

“It was very liberating after I arrived here to learn that my professors and classmates supported me academically and personally. I am so thankful, and I encourage any prospective student who is considering KWC to make the KWC choice and embrace the tight-knit community here.

“I chose Kentucky Wesleyan because I knew the College’s reputation and that I would get the academic foundation I needed for admission to graduate school. I was very fortunate to get a softball scholarship, too.

“KWC has given me more than knowledge, it has given me a second home, and I fell in love with this home. The College was the right fit for me, and I have bonds that will last a lifetime. Professionally, I have made many connections through my experiences here at KWC that will help me reach my goals.

“Dr. Angela Mackey [assistant professor of psychology] has made a huge impact on me. She has taught me how to apply my knowledge to the real world and prepared me well for my career.

“I have so many special memories of my time here. Home softball games and the support of students and staff, K-Dub Idol completion and late-night get-togethers in the Kendall lobby – these four years have been a great combination of learning and fun times.”