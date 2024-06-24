Class of 2024 Unveils Senior Gift

The Class of 2024’s Senior Gift – a historic mural created by 2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Arts K.O. Lewis ’08 – is complete!

About the Class of 2024

The Class of 2024 raised $6,875; the second-highest amount raised since the Class of 1990. They also reached 43% class giving, meaning nearly half of the graduating class helped make this year’s gift happen through their generosity! They were involved with the creation of the mural every step of the way!

READ MORE

The mural is located on the first floor of the Barnard-Jones Administration Building and represents much of the College’s history including:

All 3 Kentucky Wesleyan College campuses

Iconic landmarks like the Winchester columns, Minerva and the Millersburg bell

Prominent figures like Talmage Hocker ’27, Dr. Yu Hak Hahn ’58, Lydia Dorman ’82, George ’69 & Seretha (Summers) Tinsley ’71, Dr. W.L. Magnuson and Luellen Pyles ’44

All 8 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship banners

National sororities & fraternities, past and present

About the Artist

Panther Football alumnus K.O. Lewis ’08 has spent the past 10 years building a name for himself in the art world. He prides himself on the fact that his art primarily features Black history/historical figures. He’s been a featured artist at the St. James Court Art Fair in Louisville and has been recognized across the country. He was named the College’s Outstanding Alumnus of the Arts in 2023 and shares he is thrilled to have his work permanently displayed on his alma mater’s campus. You can learn more about his impressive career HERE.

Check out more photos from the unveiling HERE and watch the video HERE!