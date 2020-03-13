COVID-19 Updates and Information (Latest update: March 17, 2:30 p.m. CT)

Health and safety of the Kentucky Wesleyan College community is a top priority, and we continue to monitor all developments related to COVID-19. College administration is maintaining contact with the health department and we have created a campus response team with representatives from residence life, facilities, and dining services. Additional measures have been set with regard to campus cleanliness and food preparation with outgoing messages to our community on how to maintain good health practices.

We have created a page with up-to-date communications and official resources to keep our community informed and vigilant. The situation is rapidly evolving and recommendations from the health officials change daily, if not more frequently. We encourage students, faculty and staff to monitor the page regularly.

www.kwc.edu/coronavirus