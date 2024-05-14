Dr. Andrew Bolin Honored as G-MAC Faculty Mentor of the Year

Kentucky Wesleyan College program coordinator and assistant professor of communications arts, Dr. Andrew Bolin has been recognized as the recipient of the 2024 Great Midwest Faculty Mentor of the Year Award for his impact on student-athlete development on KWC’s campus. Each year, the conference’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) honors one faculty member who has made a difference. Dr. Bolin will be recognized at the annual awards banquet in Blue Ash, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 21.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the 2024 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Faculty Mentor Award recipient,” Bolin said. “There are many great institutions that make up our conference with many deserving faculty. I am thankful to be a part of the Panther family at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and it is a privilege to work alongside some of the best and brightest student-athletes in the G-MAC.”

Bolin has served Kentucky Wesleyan College in his current role since the 2019-2020 academic year. He also serves as division chair, fine arts & humanities.

At Kentucky Wesleyan, Bolin has provided guidance to student-athletes by offering customized assistance while they balance both being a student and an athlete. He provides techniques to help navigate the many challenges that exist for student-athletes. Beyond the classroom, he mentors students by taking the time to establish deep connections and being available for support.

“We are grateful for the support and guidance that our faculty provide G-MAC student-athletes as they work to excel in all aspects of their collegiate experience, including their work academically,” said Great Midwest Commissioner Tom Daeger. “Congratulations and thank you to Dr. Bolin for the impact he has had serving as a mentor to KWC’s student-athletes during his tenure at the institution. It was evident in the information provided for his nomination that he has gone to great lengths to serve the Panthers’ student-athlete experiences, while imparting valuable life skills. He is a well-deserved recipient of this year’s Faculty Mentor of the Year Award.”

The Great Midwest Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) annually votes one faculty member to be honored and recognized for his/her impact on the student-athlete body on their respective campus at the spring awards banquet. As the Great Midwest award winner at the conference level, the league winner will also be nominated at the national level for consideration for the NCAA Division II Dr. Dave Pariser Faculty Mentor of the Year honor.