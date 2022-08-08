Dr. Kevin Priebe to present recital at Kentucky Wesleyan

Dr. Kevin Priebe will present a solo faculty piano recital on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building at Kentucky Wesleyan College. He is an assistant professor of music at KWC, where he coordinates the piano area for the music program. The recital will feature sonatas by Beethoven. Prior to joining KWC, he taught piano at Concordia College.

As a concert pianist, Priebe regularly presents recitals and has performed in venues including Carnegie Hall. He also maintains an active schedule as an adjudicator, clinician and private studio instructor. He earned a bachelor of science in music at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, a master of arts in piano performance from the University of Iowa and a doctor of musical arts from the Cleveland Institute of Music.

The event is free and open to the public.