Explore Kentucky Wesleyan College with the virtual campus experience

Kentucky Wesleyan College is pleased to invite prospective students and families as well as alumni and friends to visit campus through our virtual campus experience, from the comfort of home.

The virtual campus experience was introduced in 2018, but has become more relevant during the current coronavirus pandemic. It allows guests to explore Kentucky Wesleyan College in a fully immersive 360-degree virtual experience. Powered by YouVisit, the tour takes guests through each of the campus’ buildings and also highlights the rich history and tradition of the institution. To enjoy the Kentucky Wesleyan virtual campus experience, visit https://kwc.edu/#virtualtour.

“The virtual tour cannot replicate the personalized visit experience students and families have come to know from Wesleyan, but it is a great first step for guests to explore our beautiful campus,” said Matthew Ruark, VP of admissions and financial aid. “We are eager to safely present the storied academic and athletic traditions of Kentucky Wesleyan College to as many families as possible, and this is a great introduction.”

The Office of Admissions is also pleased to introduce a series entitled “Panther Chats,” debuting next week via Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/kywesleyan). These events will be hosted each Tuesday and Thursday, and will allow students and families to learn more about the culture and fabric of the institution with focused topics and special guests featured during each session. These and more virtual events will continue across the College’s social media accounts even after in-person campus visits resume in June.

