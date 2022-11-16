Fall 2022 Issue of Pillars Magazine Available Now

The Fall 2022 issue of Pillars is available now! The issue showcases the impact KWC has on first generation college students, our award-winning graphic design program, a profile of the Forever Voice of Kentucky Wesleyan, Joel Utley ’74, the perseverance of former basketball standout Stanley Jackson, campus improvements, Why We Give with Keith and Vickie Sharber, plus Alumni Scrapbook, Class Notes, Athletic features and more!

The issue is also available online by CLICKING HERE or by clicking the cover if the current issue at right.

The Kentucky Wesleyan Magazine was rebranded to Pillars in Spring 2022.

The three Corinthian columns in Hocker-Hall Grove, originally a part of the administration building at the Winchester campus, provide a tradition-rich backdrop to the grove.

The Three Pillars, established in 2020 by the KWC community, provide strategies for our future:

Academic innovation and investment

Building for the future

A commitment to affordability and excellence

We hope that each issue of Pillars provides alumni and friends of Kentucky Wesleyan College a strong sense of campus life today as we move forward together while celebrating our treasured heritage.

