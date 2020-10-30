Kentucky Wesleyan to host virtual Film Fest

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a virtual indie Film Fest on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. CT. The event will include 32 films for screening that include student, local and international offerings, including one by KWC student Calista Self, “Let Them Stay,” about refugees in Owensboro. Q & A sessions with directors/filmmakers will follow each block.

KWC Adjunct Professor Marx Pyle, a graduate from Vancouver Film School, will host a workshop from noon – 1 p.m. CT. He has taught film production and web series. He hosts the podcast, “GenreTainment,” and is the author of the nonfiction book, ”Television on the Wild Wild Web.” He is an award-winning filmmaker.

A panel of filmmakers will include Jonathan Moore, a 1992 KWC graduate at 5 p.m. CT. Moore is a filmmaker and an associate professor of film and visual storytelling at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, Calif. He produced the documentary, “Coaches’ Wives.”

Other panel members include Chris Hadley, Jeff Burns, Matthew Ulm and Mar McGloin. Hadley is a contributing writer for the web series news blog, “Snobby Robot,” and hosts the indie film/web series podcast, “The Viewfinder Podcast.” As a screenwriter, he wrote and created the cable news parody, “The Late, Late News,” and has written several episodes of writer/director Yarnel Nicolas’ TV nostalgia vlog series, “Stuck On the Telly.”

Jeff Burns is a writer, director and host. He is the creator of the superhero comedy series, “Super Knocked Up,” which has over 5 million views online on Amazon and YouTube. He hosts the award-winning improv comedy show, “Super Geeked Up LIVE,” which he performs online and on stage at comic conventions across North America. He has moderated celebrity, film, gaming and fan panels at many conventions including San Diego Comic-Con, Dragon Con, Fan Expo Canada, WonderCon, and Montreal Comiccon.

Matthew Ulm is chief financial officer and lead producer for FortySixTen Studios. He has also been the director of photography on multiple feature film projects, including one that was distributed in big-box retailers nationwide and another that was recently picked up for distribution by Lionsgate.

Mary McGloin is an actor, writer and producer based in Brooklyn, N.Y. She is a panelist, and one of her films will be featured. She has a master’s degree in fine arts from the Shakespeare Theatre’s Academy for Classical Acting at George Washington University and a B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara and spent time studying with Moscow Art Theatre School at Harvard University. She is the main creator of the award-winning web series, “Tech Bettys,” a workplace comedy about women in tech, based on her many years working in startups as a QA engineer.

As an actor, she is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA and AEA. She has worked Off-Broadway, Off-Off Broadway, and regionally in the theatre, and in film and television. She was nominated for Best Actress in the Bay Area Critics Circle Awards for her performance of Susan in “How the World Began”. She is co-founder of Goodly Rotten Apple Productions, LLC, which produces film and theatre.

Participants can register for free tickets to access the events by CLICKING HERE.

For more information, contact Tamara Coy at KWC at tcoy@kwc.edu or 270-852-3297.