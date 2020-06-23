From the President’s Office – Fall 2020 Calendar Adjustments

Dear Kentucky Wesleyan Family,

The summer solstice has already occurred, and the fall season will greet us more quickly than we realize. I do hope you have been able to take advantage of the nice weather to venture outside, enjoy nature, and re-unite with family and friends (with physical distancing of course). We at Kentucky Wesleyan College are focused during this time in preparing for our fall 2020 semester and academic year.

We will be bringing all of our students back to campus. In preparation for their return we have been following the Kentucky guidelines for safety as well as those of the CDC and various higher education safety models. The campus will necessarily flow differently as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will still resonate with the strong Panther pride and history of which you are all such an important part.

The following calendar changes will occur for the fall 2020 semester:

Classes will begin on August 17, 2020

Labor Day Holiday will be cancelled with classes held

Fall Break will be cancelled with classes held

Regular classes will conclude Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Finals will occur after the Thanksgiving break via online delivery

To alleviate large crowds while moving back onto campus, students will be invited back in “waves” prior to the start of classes. Cancellation of the Holiday Break and Fall Break help to keep our community on campus with less potential exposure to COVID-19.

Classrooms have been reset to allow for physical distancing. As such, courses will be taught in a hybrid fashion, allowing students to attend classes during part of the week while keeping up with material online during other parts of the week. We are excited to bring about these new methods of interaction in which students will still have access to their professors and classmates, yet will also have the freedom to complete some of their coursework in an online fashion.

Campus areas have been arranged to allow physical distancing to increase your safety on campus with your friends and classmates. Many activities will be scheduled to be held outside. From courses, to meals, to activities and other meetings, you may find yourself with no roof over your head and with a gentle breeze wafting against your cheek as you participate in your college activities this fall. Bring your sunscreen and get ready for some outdoor adventures!!

We are excited to bring our Panther Family back to campus and begin the process of a wonderful residential-life education with all that it entails.

Sincerely,

Tom Mitzel, Ph.D.

President