German American Bank unveiled as presenting sponsor of Leadership Wesleyan

Professional seminar program prepares soon-to-be alumni for post-college life

Kentucky Wesleyan College is pleased to welcome German American Bank as the presenting sponsor of Leadership Wesleyan. Hosted by the Office of Alumni Relations, the Leadership Wesleyan program is designed to prepare junior and senior students for life after college. The three-year partnership agreement includes support for the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund which benefits all KWC students. German American Bank is now a member of the prestigious 1858 Society, in honor of their generous donation.

“We are grateful to our friends at German American Bank for its investment in this important program that espouses the values of both organizations and prepares future leaders of our community,” shared Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny. “Leadership Wesleyan provides invaluable experience to ensure our students walk across the Commencement stage educated in their fields and ready to navigate the challenges and opportunities life after college brings.”

The College launched a pilot session of Leadership Wesleyan in March of 2022 and received an overwhelmingly positive response from participants. The support of German American Bank will offset costs associated with the event and allow the program to expand to two sessions during the 2022-23 academic year with no conference fee for students.

“German American Bank is very excited to support Kentucky Wesleyan College in furthering its leadership development initiatives for students through Leadership Wesleyan,” said Kyle Aud, German American Owensboro market president. “We have a culture built around leadership development of our bank employees, through programs like Leadership by Choice and the Emerging Leaders Program, to name a few. We also have a summer intern program for college students and recently employed a Kentucky Wesleyan student this past summer. With all that said, it made sense to support KWC when we were approached with this opportunity. We look forward to being their partner as we develop the future leaders of Owensboro and the surrounding area.”

The expanded Leadership Wesleyan program, which will take place Oct. 21-22, 2022, and March 17-18, 2023, will include conference-style keynotes and breakout sessions on personal and professional life skills including personal finance, work/life balance, interviewing, salary negotiation, mental health, resume writing and more. Participants will also receive two professional headshots and the opportunity to experience a professional networking dinner at The Country Club of Owensboro and a business etiquette dinner at The Cupola Club.

Earlier this spring, the College announced receipt of funds from the Wal-Mart Community Grant program in support of its Leadership Wesleyan initiative. The inaugural program was also generously supported by Glenmore Distillery through a Glenmore Gives program grant as well as in-kind support from Real Hacienda, Dunkin’ Donuts and Malco Theatres.

To learn more about Leadership Wesleyan, presented by German American Bank, please contact the Office of Alumni Relations at (270) 852-3140, email alumni@kwc.edu or visit kwc.edu/LeadershipWesleyan.