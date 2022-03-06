Haydon to address Class of 2022

Hugh Haydon, a founder and former president of Owensboro-based Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc. (KBP), will address the Class of 2022.

KBP is a world leader in the development and production of biopharmaceuticals using plants as hosts for expression of recombinant proteins. Prior to the founding of KBP, Mr. Haydon served as executive vice president of programs for a Washington, D.C., consulting group providing strategic and implementation direction to various research, development and commercialization programs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. His career also includes almost 10 years as commissioner of economic development for the Commonwealth of Kentucky where he was responsible for negotiation of over $2 billion in financing transactions as well as creation and implementation of several successful and award-winning programs aimed at growing Kentucky’s economy. In addition to his economic development work on behalf of the state of Kentucky, he served two separate stints as president of the predecessor organizations to the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation.

Under his leadership, KBP built a global network with collaborations in Europe, Africa, Asia and the United States, all focused on the deployment of plant-based protein expression systems to address gaps in the global pharmaceutical production system. Hugh is a native of Springfield, Ky., and a graduate of the University of Kentucky. He recently completed 10 years of volunteer service as vice-chair and then chair of the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board and currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky.