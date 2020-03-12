Kentucky Wesleyan and OIA announce partnership for students

This article appeared in the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer on Thursday, March 12

Owensboro Public Schools has announced a partnership between its innovation high school and Kentucky Wesleyan College, which are soon to be neighbors.

Beginning in the fall of 2020, Owensboro Innovation Academy students will have the opportunity to take dual-credit courses at Kentucky Wesleyan College. At that time the OIA will have completed its move from its downtown campus to the new Innovation Campus location at 2631 South Griffith Ave., the former site of the Owensboro Middle School South Campus, which was previously the OPS 5-6 Center. At that campus will also be housed the Owensboro Innovation Middle School that opened its doors for the first time this school year.

Matthew Ruark, the KWC vice president for admissions and financial aid, said the new OIA location provides a unique opportunity because of its proximity.

“Their students can walk to our campus to take part in classes on campus,” he said. “And as needed, the Owensboro Innovation Academy will be able to use spaces on our campus for what they may need as well.”

KWC will have the same partnership it has with most of the other high schools in the region, Ruark said.

