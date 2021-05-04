Kentucky Wesleyan awarded grant by NCAA

Ethnic Minorities and Women’s Internship Grant funds position

Kentucky Wesleyan College was awarded an Ethnic Minorities and Women’s Internship Grant by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II in April 2021. The grants are designed to enhance ethnic minority and gender representation in intercollegiate athletics administration and assistant coaching positions. For example, ethnic minority females, typically underrepresented, comprise less than 7% of the population of athletics professionals at member institutions in all three divisions. The grant opportunity was created to provide member institutions with financial support to increase diversity in athletic departments while giving amateur administrators and coaches needed experience.

The Ethnic Minorities and Women’s Internship Grant funds a full-time, entry-level athletics administrative position for one academic year. The grant provides exposure to strategic planning; budget management; fundraising; campus and NCAA compliance; sport oversight; student-athlete welfare issues and initiatives; academics; diversity and inclusion initiatives; and staff oversight/management.

The College is now accepting applications for a Compliance and Student-Athlete Development Coordinator, a full-time 10 to 12-month position that is funded by the grant.

“We are honored to receive this competitive NCAA grant which will help us toward our goal of increasing diversity on our staff while providing valuable experience for the coordinator and much needed assistance in our Athletics Department,” said Mark Shook, senior associate athletic director for internal operations/compliance.