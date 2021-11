The Kentucky Wesleyan Band, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, will present a concert entitled “Welcome Home” on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. Dr. Stuckemeyer is assistant professor of music and band.

The program will include pieces by J.S. Bach, Gustav Holst, David Del Tredici, Charles Ives, Ryan George and Erika Svanoe.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend.