Kentucky Wesleyan business students earn third place in international competition

Kentucky Wesleyan College business students earned third place in an international competition at the Spring 2023 IACBE (International Accreditation Council for Business Education) Live Case Competition in Orlando, Fla. Jillian Higdon ’23, Colby Frazier ’23, Bay La ’23 and Jayden Yocum ’26 represented KWC. The Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies is accredited through IACBE. The competition is an international interscholastic competition administered by CapSource. They were accompanied by Assistant Professor of Economics Chelsea Dowell.

The students’ goal was to provide real-life, real-time business solutions to Correct Craft, a U.S.-based builder of powerboats, to help them de-risk and streamline their supply chain. They worked with Correct Craft top executives, two supply chain experts, researcher Jordan Sprunger (KWC instructional services librarian) and faculty advisors Chelsea Dowell and Danielle (Benson) Woodward ’88.

“Beyond being super proud and happy for these students, I’m thrilled that they got to have this kind of experience,” said Professor Woodward. “It’s invaluable. Working with top level executives on real world problems like our present-day supply chain crisis? Analyzing data and applying critical thought to propose solutions that actually might be implemented by a global company? Honing their communication skills to corporate-level expectations? Learning just doesn’t get any better than that.”

Professor Dowell shared, “The business and accounting faculty in the Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies prioritize experiential learning opportunities for our students. As business professionals, we recognize the importance of applying theory to real-world experiences. The Capsource Business Case Competition hosted by IACBE is just one of the many experiential learning opportunities we offer our students. The four students who accompanied me to the IACBE conference to compete not only analyzed proprietary business data but also networked with some amazing current and future business owners. I am so proud of the students for their award-winning success, but I am even prouder of the professional and respectful way that our students presented themselves. They embodied The Wesleyan Way.”

The professors expressed their gratitude to members of the KWC community, Jordan Sprunger (mentioned above) and Jay Ivey ’11, for their support and assistance.