Kentucky Wesleyan celebrates International Women’s Day #TheWesleyanWay

She’s also been active in a variety of nonprofits, including the Junior League of Louisville, Twisted Pink & KWC Alumni Association’s Board of Directors.

2017 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductee and 2014 Alumni Achievement Awardee Lydia Dorman ’82 majored in telecommunications, minored in business and was an active member of Kappa Delta sorority, a Pacesetter (a pom-pom girl for the basketball team) and the camerawoman for home basketball games.

She was inducted into Order of Oak and Ivy in 1982 and was named Miss Black Expo by the non-profit, Owensboro Black Expo.

After graduating, she went on to an amazing career that included working for The Walt Disney Company, Toyota and The Coca Cola Company. Her career took her around the world, including 7 years in Japan!

In 2016, Lydia was proudly awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree prior to delivering the Commencement speech on “Being your Brand” to KWC’s graduating class. She is also a dedicated member to KWC’s Board of Trustees.

There’s no doubt we’ve had some trailblazers in this year’s lineup and Anna (Lake) Crasher ’18 is no different. Not only is Anna the youngest director of campus ministries in KWC’s history, she’s also the first female to serve in the role! Dorothy Rates Finiello-Milburn ’77 is a (mostly) retired art teacher who spent most of her professional career teaching art to elementary and middle grades in North Carolina Public Schools. During her time in the school system, she earned accolades including recognition for community service, mentorship and she was named in the Top 20 Teachers in the 2017 Johnston County Flame for Learning’s Teacher of the Year! In addition to teaching, she has served as art services director & festivals coordinator for The Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County. Dorothy earned her degrees and teaching certification in art from Kentucky Wesleyan College, Fayetteville State University and from the University of North Carolina-Pembroke. She is married to her #WesleyanSweetheart, Robert Milburn ’81 and still creates art through her studio, The Good Lil’ Artist Art & Art Services, and works part-time in the school system and community as a tutor.