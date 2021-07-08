Kentucky Wesleyan College Announces Commonwealth Commitment

Kentucky Wesleyan College announced today the Commonwealth Commitment, a unique affordability opportunity for residents of Kentucky. Beginning in fall 2022, the Commonwealth Commitment will meet 100% of tuition for every first-time, full-time Kentucky student with a minimum 3.0 grade point average who is Pell eligible in their first year. Using all federal student aid programs, state grants and Kentucky Wesleyan College scholarships, students have the opportunity to attend Wesleyan with minimal personal financial responsibility.

“The Commonwealth Commitment is an innovative way to recognize and reward students who have worked hard in the classroom and need additional scholarship support to achieve their dream of a bachelor’s degree,” said Matthew Ruark, vice president of admissions and financial aid. “For over 160 years, Wesleyan has provided excellence in liberal arts, holistic education, and our graduates are leaders throughout the Commonwealth in the sciences, business, school systems, the church and in service to their communities. We are pleased to implement the Commonwealth Commitment to further support our students as they prepare for successful, rewarding lives.”

To qualify, students must:

Have a minimum 3.0 high school GPA

Be a Kentucky resident and graduate of a Kentucky public, private or home-school

File the FAFSA each year, remaining Pell eligible

Be a first-time, full-time student

Major in an in-person academic program

To maintain the Commonwealth Commitment, students must:

Make Satisfactory Academic Progress

Complete their academic program in 8 semesters or less

Maintain full time status

For more information on the Kentucky Wesleyan College Commonwealth Commitment, please contact the Admissions and Financial Aid Offices at Kentucky Wesleyan College at admissions@kwc.edu or 270-852-3120.