Kentucky Wesleyan College announces grant from Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation to name Auditorium at Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced a $250,000 grant from the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation to name the auditorium of the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.

“This grant is a true blessing for our campus and local community,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “The Young Foundation has long been a supporter of Kentucky Wesleyan College and our Owensboro/Daviess County community, and we cannot thank their leadership and board enough for this investment. The Marilyn and William Young Foundation Auditorium will be a centerpiece venue at the Activity Center. We are humbled by this generous grant and look forward to welcoming numerous guests into this beautiful space.”

The newly named Marilyn and William Young Foundation Auditorium is the focal point of the Wells Activity Center. With theatre-style seating for up to 500 guests, a new state-of-the-art audiovisual system and flexibility to host in-the-round theatre or concert productions, weddings and sit-down meals, it defines the multipurpose nature of the entire Activity Center.

“Our relationship with KWC has spanned many years, and we are pleased to again support their growth through this investment,” said Sara Hemingway, executive director of the Young Foundation. “The College is a true community partner, as the new Activity Center will additionally be a resource for the public. Our intent is that both the College campus and our citizens benefit from the newly remodeled auditorium.”

Earlier this month, KWC announced the naming of the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center following a transformational bequest from the Jack T. Wells Charitable Trust. Numerous alumni and friends of the College have named spaces in the newest campus facility, which houses numerous campus and community activities and events.

To learn more about the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College, including opportunities to make an impact via remaining naming opportunities, please visit www.kwc.edu/activityhall.