Kentucky Wesleyan College appoints Dr. Stuart Jones as vice president of enrollment management

Kentucky Wesleyan College President Dr. Thomas Mitzel has announced the appointment of Dr. Stuart Jones as the College’s vice president of enrollment management. Dr. Jones will begin his duties on Dec. 19, 2022.

Dr. Jones is an Indiana native with 28 years of experience in higher education leadership. He has been a highly successful, results driven and nationally recognized enrollment professional over the last 16 years, having served as the chief enrollment officer at four small private institutions in three regions of the country – Midwest, South and Northeast. He comes to KWC after serving six years as vice president of enrollment management at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Jones to Kentucky Wesleyan College in this important role,” said President Mitzel. “Stuart brings a wealth of enrollment management experience to Owensboro, including measured enrollment success and growth at each of his previous institutions. He will be a tremendous addition to our administration and leader for our admissions and financial aid staff.”

Throughout his career, Jones has led institution-wide strategic, comprehensive, systematic and data-driven initiatives designed to identify, recruit and retain students for undergraduate, graduate, international, remote and online learners. Among the strategies utilized to achieve such success are the development of data-driven and best practices strategic enrollment plans, implementation of comprehensive marketing initiatives and collaborations with key internal and external stakeholders in recruitment and retention efforts.

“Kentucky Wesleyan College is truly a gem! The dedication and passion everyone associated with KWC has for this special College is very impressive and inspirational to me,” said Jones. “They live ‘The Wesleyan Way’ in everything they do and as a result are making a difference in the world. I look forward to working side-by-side with everyone to help tell their compelling stories to more college-bound students to grow the campus and online enrollments.”

Dr. Jones holds a doctor of philosophy from Northcentral University in Prescott Valley, Ariz., where he studied education with an emphasis in higher education leadership. He holds a master of arts in divinity and theology from Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, Ind., and a bachelor of arts in interpersonal and public communications from Purdue University. He is also a 2014 graduate of the Executive Leadership Academy from the Council of Independent Colleges and American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

