Kentucky Wesleyan College earns accolades for three programs

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been recognized by PLEXUSS Global Rankings for three programs:

#4 Best Online College or University in Kentucky Offering a Bachelor’s Degree Program

#5 Best in Kentucky Offering a Legal Professions Program

#6 in Kentucky Offering Natural Sciences Programs

“These rankings reflect KWC’s reputation for academic excellence and our faculty commitment to quality and personalized attention,” said Dr. Paula Dehn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College. “Our graduates are consistently admitted to the graduate and professional programs of their choice, and employers seek our graduates. Everything we do is for and about our students, and these rankings are confirmation of our student-centered mission.”

According to PLEXUSS Global Rankings, in addition to student feedback, rankings and methodology incorporate extensive input from education partners, data scientists, employers, parents and high school counselors.

“We are once again thrilled to receive recognition for the quality of our online bachelor’s degree program, “said Dr. Rebecca Francis, director of adult and online education and association dean of the College. “Our students experience a superior learning experience in a nurturing and flexible environment that is convenient to their needs.”

KWC offers six fully online degree programs: business administration, criminal justice and criminology, general studies, graphic design, philosophy and religion.

Kentucky Wesleyan receives numerous accolades each year for quality programs. In August 2020, Princeton Review recognized the College as a “Best in the Southeast College” for the 17th consecutive year. In September 2020, U.S. News & World Report named KWC a Best Regional College in the South and recognized the College as a Top Performer on Social Mobility, which measures how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants.

In January 2021, U.S. News also recognized the College as a Best Online Program. KWC earned this national recognition for a sixth straight year, leading the way among Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU). KWC was also ranked nationally in the Top 100 as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program.

In February 2021, study.com recognized the online graphic design program as a Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program in Graphic design.

For more information on Plexuss Global Rankings, a powerful tool for students to evaluate their postsecondary options, see plexuss.com.