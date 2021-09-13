KWC earns recognition from U.S. News & World Report

College ranked as 2022 Best Regional College in the South and Top Performer in Social Mobility

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Colleges in the South for 2022, the highest ranking among regional colleges in Kentucky at #21 in the South. The College was also honored as one of the Top Performers on Social Mobility for 2022, again the highest ranking among regional colleges in Kentucky, at #30 in the South.

“We are honored to be so highly regarded by the prestigious U.S. News & World Report,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “These superior rankings are a testament to the commitment of our faculty and staff, who provide a high quality education with personal attention to each student.”

According to U.S. News, their ranking methodology is the product of years of research with an approach that is continually refined, based on user feedback, discussions with schools and higher education experts, literature reviews, trends in U.S. News data, availability of new data and engagement with deans and institutional researchers at higher education conferences.

The Top Performers in Social Mobility indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Students who receive these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 a year.

Kentucky Wesleyan was also recently recognized by Princeton Reviews as a “Best in the Southeast” college for the 18th consecutive year.