Kentucky Wesleyan College earns recognition as Best Regional College in the South and Top Performer in Social Mobility from U.S. News & World Report

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been named one of the Best Regional Colleges in the South in the 2021 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. The College was also recognized among the 2021 Top Performers on Social Mobility.

Wesleyan achieved the highest ranking among Kentucky regional colleges at No. 18 in the South as a Best Regional College. According to U.S. News rankings methodology, Regional Colleges focus on institutions that provide undergraduate education but grant fewer than 50% of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

“Kentucky Wesleyan is elated to again be recognized as a top regional college by U.S. News & World Report,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “Our faculty, staff, students and extended community can take great pride in knowing their college is highly regarded by national outlets. These accolades and superior rankings are the result of a continued commitment to excellence by everyone affiliated with KWC.”

The Top Performers in Social Mobility indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Students receiving these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, though most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income below $20,000.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Regional Colleges rankings feature 253 Regional Colleges, which are further divided and ranked in four geographical groups: North, South, Midwest and West. Schools are ranked according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence. A total of 91 institutions were ranked as Best Regional Colleges in the South.

The U.S. News & World Report ranking augments a series of recent accolades for the College. Kentucky Wesleyan was recently recognized as “Best in the Southeast” for a 17th consecutive year by Princeton Review and ranked among the nation’s top Bachelor’s Colleges in Washington Monthly’s 2020 College Rankings.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a highly ranked United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky. At Wesleyan, students enjoy one-to-one relationships with professors, a rigorous academic environment and vibrant campus life experience.