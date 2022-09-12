Kentucky Wesleyan College earns recognition as Best Regional College in the South for 2023 from U.S. News & World Report

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Colleges in the South for 2023 at #24 and as one of the Top Performers in Social Mobility at #33 in the South.

“These superior rankings reflect our commitment to providing excellent educational experiences in a personalized, nurturing environment,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “We are honored to be recognized by the highly regarded U.S. News & World Report.”

According to U.S. News, their ranking methodology is the product of years of research with an approach that is continually refined, based on user feedback, discussions with schools and higher education experts, literature reviews, trends in U.S. News data, availability of new data and engagement with deans and institutional researchers at higher education conferences.

The Top Performers in Social Mobility indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Students who receive these grants typically come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 a year.

Kentucky Wesleyan was also recently recognized by Princeton Review as a “Best in the Southeast” college for the 19th consecutive year.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a highly ranked United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky. At Wesleyan, students enjoy one-to-one relationships with professors, a rigorous academic environment and vibrant campus life experience.