Kentucky Wesleyan College Honors King Legacy with MLK Day of Service

Kentucky Wesleyan College will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy of service to others with the MLK Day of Service on Jan 16. Students, staff and faculty will volunteer in numerous local agencies following the community MLK March and program.

“Included in Dr. King’s powerful legacy is a strong emphasis on service to others,” said Vice President of Mission and Culture Shawn Tomes. “We can all be great and have a great impact by simply serving others. I cannot think of a better example of support and love than serving. An alignment of our College’s day of service with MLK Day just seems right.”

KWC volunteers will serve at St. Benedict’s Men’s Homeless Shelter, Dream Riders of Kentucky, Crossroads Food Pantry, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens and Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. Volunteers will also gather on campus to make blankets for local shelters and write notes to military personnel.

Registration details are available within the link below. Please contact Anna Crasher annala@kwc.edu or Shawn Tomes stomes@kwc.edu with questions or needs.