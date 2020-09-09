Kentucky Wesleyan College hosts Native Reflections exhibit

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been selected as one of several venues across Kentucky to host the Kentucky Arts Council’s traveling exhibit, “Native Reflections: Visual Art by American Indians of Kentucky.” The exhibit will run from Sept. 15 to Oct 3 at the Ralph Center for the Fine Arts at the corner of College Ave. and S. Griffith Ave. The gallery is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. All visitors to campus are kindly requested to complete the brief health check form at kwc.edu/healthquickcheck/. For purposes of this event, they may select “Advancement” from the drop down menu on the form. Facial coverings and social distancing are also required on campus, and the gallery is limited to eight persons at a time.

The exhibit features 23 works by 12 Kentuckians who identify as American Indians of either enrolled tribal membership or unenrolled, but native inspired individuals. The submitted work was adjudicated by a panel of American Indian artists and members of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission for inclusion in the traveling exhibit.

Artists whose work will appear in Native Reflections, listed by name, county, tribal affiliation, work title and medium, are:

Darlene Campbell, Adair, Native Inspired (New River Band of Catawba), “White Top Woman” and “Fields of August,” oil on canvas

Jacquelyn Carruthers, McCracken, Native Inspired (Choctaw and Cherokee), “Apache Warrior” and “Arapaho Indian Woman,” oil and acrylic

Cher Devereaux, Scott, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Has Eyes That See” and “Wild Pony,” acrylic

Lawson Glasergreen, Daviess, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Cherokee Circle of Life 1 & 2,” colored pencil and paper on canvas; and oil, acrylic and paper on canvas

Eugene King, Powell, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Plains Chief” and “Indian Warrior,” wood

Fred Nez-Keams, Anderson, Enrolled Member (Navajo), “Yellowknife Navajo Flute 1 & 2,” wood

Jannette Parent, Caldwell, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Anidohi (Messenger)” and “Utsonati (It Rattles),” acrylic

Linda Pierce, Christian, Native Inspired (Chilluckittequaw and Cherokee), “Beauty in the Overflow” and “Past & Present Thoughts on ‘The Trail’,” acrylic

Tiffany Pyette, Letcher, Native Inspired (Cherokee), “Ama Alisdeligi (Water Protector)” and “Ulisi (Grandmother),” oil pastel; and oil pastel and acrylic

Carrie Rogers, Woodford, Native Inspired (Shawnee), “Untitled” and “Ancestral,” acrylic on canvas; and acrylic on gourd

Ryland Stalder, Jefferson, Native Inspired (Lakota), “Untitled,” washboard and cloth

Brigit Truex, Fayette, Enrolled Member (Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi [Vermont]), “Dawnland” and “Circle Sisters,” acrylic

A slideshow of work in Native Reflections is available online at the arts council website, artscouncil.ky.gov.

For more information on “Native Reflections,” contact Heather Logsdon, M.F.A., associate art professor, humanities division chair and curator of the Ralph Gallery of Fine Arts.

The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, fosters environments for Kentuckians to value, participate in and benefit from the arts. Kentucky Arts Council funding is provided by the Kentucky General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.