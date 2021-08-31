Kentucky Wesleyan College named to The Princeton Review’s “Best in the Southeast” list for 18th consecutive year

Kentucky Wesleyan College is one of the 143 best colleges in the Southeast according to The Princeton Review. The education services company lists Kentucky Wesleyan in the Best in the Southeast section of its “2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region” website. Kentucky Wesleyan has earned this recognition for 18 consecutive years.

“We are honored to again receive this prestigious honor,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “Our faculty and staff are deeply committed to our students, and this recognition reflects their dedication to providing a personalized quality education in a nurturing environment.”

The colleges included in the “Best in the Southeast” listing are located in 12 Southeastern states, and Princeton Review honors a total of 655 colleges in five U.S. regions and internationally.

“We chose Kentucky Wesleyan College and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics,” said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. He noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits. “We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences,” Franek added.

The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on dozens of issues and to answer questions about themselves, their fellow students and campus life. Comments from surveyed students are quoted in the school profiles on The Princeton Review website.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a highly ranked United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., Students enjoy one-on-one relationships with professors, a rigorous academic environment and a vibrant campus life experience.

The Princeton Review®, is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. The company’s Tutor.com brand is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered nearly 21 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company’s Media Center.