Kentucky Wesleyan College Named to The Princeton Review’s “Best in the Southeast” List for 19th Consecutive Year

Kentucky Wesleyan College is one of the 143 best colleges in the Southeast according to The Princeton Review. The education services company lists Kentucky Wesleyan in the Best in the Southeast section of its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” website. Kentucky Wesleyan has earned this recognition for 19 consecutive years.

“We are honored to receive this significant recognition,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “The prestigious designation is a reflection of the commitment of our faculty and staff to serve each student by providing a high quality education in a personalized, nurturing environment.”

The colleges included in the “Best in the Southeast” listing are located in 12 Southeastern states, and The Princeton Review honored a total of 655 colleges in five U.S. regions and internationally.

According to their website, The Princeton Review considers these colleges to be academically outstanding institutions that are well worth consideration in a college search.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a highly ranked United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., Students enjoy one-on-one relationships with professors, a rigorous academic environment and a vibrant campus life experience.

