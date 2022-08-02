Kentucky Wesleyan College names Anna (Lake) Crasher ’18 director of campus ministries

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced the appointment of Anna (Lake) Crasher ’18 as director of campus ministries. She reports to Shawn Tomes ’94, the former director of campus ministries, who is now vice president of mission and culture. Ms. Crasher will lead the administration and programming of the Office of Campus Ministries, connect with students to identify and develop their areas of giftedness and interest and coordinate student interns in the Campus Ministries Program. She will also assist in planning local, national and international mission experiences and serve as KWC’s director of audio-visual services.

“Anna is a tremendous example of what Wesleyan is all about,” said Tomes. “She is a servant leader and lives The Wesleyan Way. I am excited for Wesleyan’s future with Anna as an integral leader in fulfilling our mission to help students find success in life intellectually, spiritually and physically.”

Ms. Crasher, a transfer student to KWC, was a campus ministries intern for two years and began working in Campus Ministries in June 2018 as a part-time campus ministries assistant. Most recently, she was the campus ministries coordinator with responsibility for the program’s interns, campus and community services and church partnerships.

“Campus Ministries offers a great resource for our students, faculty, staff and community members,” said Ms. Crasher. “It is an honor and privilege to serve in this role. Our goal is to take the wide growth of Campus Ministries in recent years and grow even deeper, taking the solid foundation that has been laid and building upon it.”

Kentucky Wesleyan College Campus Ministries strives to Serve, Love and Relate with every person with whom we come in contact, not only on campus, but in our community. Campus Ministries provides opportunities for students, staff, faculty and community members to worship, serve and grow in their Christian faith through chapel services, prayer times, sharing within groups, service projects, trips and experiences locally, regionally, domestically and internationally. Campus Ministries strives to serve in all aspects of campus life.