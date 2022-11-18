Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Alumni Relations Announces Expansion

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced the expansion of its Office of Alumni Relations, becoming the Office of Alumni Relations and Career Exploration, effective immediately.

The office will oversee the College’s current career programming initiatives such as speed mock interviews, resume writing, business etiquette dinners, job fairs, etc. and will continue offering programs the alumni office had previously instituted including the Panther Career Ally Program (Panther CAP) student/alumni mentoring program and Leadership Wesleyan.

“This expansion allows a seamless transition from student to professional alumni,” said Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny. “We are thrilled to continue building relationships with our area employers, our alumni and other community partners so we can continue producing strong, well-prepared and well-rounded graduates.”

With the expansion comes a promotion for current director of alumni relations and Kentucky Wesleyan alumna Summer (Crick) Aldridge ’14. Aldridge has led the College’s alumni efforts since August of 2019 and is now senior director of alumni relations and career exploration.

“I am honored to lead this expansion,” shared Aldridge. “Our office is already very involved with students, and I am so excited to now be able to serve them in this capacity. The career explorations services be available to our students and alumni, which will be particularly beneficial for our graduates from the last decade (GOLD alumni).”

“Summer has been a tireless proponent for both our alumni and students, and this will provide further engagement and networking opportunities for both. The possibilities with this expansion are endless,” said Kenny. “We have already hit the ground running and are looking forward to sharing more about the office in the coming months.”

