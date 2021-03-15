Kentucky Wesleyan College pauses in-person classes and campus activities

Kentucky Wesleyan College President Dr. Thomas Mitzel has announced an immediate pause to all in-person classes and campus activities in light of a recent increase in positive COVID-19 test results and a move into Level 4 (Red) in the College’s threat level indicator table.

Classes will be delivered remotely, and all athletics and student life activities are cancelled through Sunday, Mar. 21. Residents are asked to limit movements unless otherwise necessary, and commuter students should not report to campus. Campus dining will adjust to remote services with grab and go options. The College will reassess the situation concerning a return to regular operations on Monday, Mar. 22. Further communications will be sent as updates are available.

“This is a decision we have taken due to the rising number of positive cases and limited quarantine space available on our campus,” said President Mitzel. “Although we hoped not to have to enact this level of response, it is important that we do in order to keep our campus community safe. We anticipate this proactive response will help limit the impact overall and help us resume and complete our spring semester in the safest manner possible.”

What does Level 4 (Red) indicate?

Campus Quarantine – Widespread outbreak with threat of overwhelming our student support systems – including quarantine/isolation. Limit access to campus, restrict movement, close non-residential buildings, remote classes, remote work where possible, all measures taken previously.

All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor health and report any symptoms. If any member of the KWC community begins to experience symptoms, they should immediately contact the following:

Students – VP of Student Affairs, Rebecca McQueen-Ruark-(270) 852-3285;rmcqueen@kwc.edu

Faculty – VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Paula Dehn-(270) 852-3117; pdehn@kwc.edu

Staff – Director of Human Resources, Linda Keller-(270) 852-3110; lkeller@kwc.edu

To learn more about Kentucky Wesleyan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.kwc.edu/coronavirus. The microsite includes the College’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard, a threat level indicator table, resources and answers to frequently asked questions pertaining to operations amid this pandemic, and campus and community updates.