Kentucky Wesleyan College President to Deliver Virtual State of the College Address

Alumni and friends have two options to tune into the address via Zoom – May 16 at 6 p.m. CT or May 18 at 11:30 a.m. CT

President Dr. Thomas Mitzel will deliver a 2023 State of the College Address via Zoom May 16 at 6 p.m, CT and May 18 at 11:30 a.m. CT. He will share updates followed by Q&A.

“One of the positive things we identified during the pandemic was the opportunity to better engage with our alumni and friends outside of Owensboro,” shared Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny. “Those who attended our dozens of virtual events during that time expressed their appreciation and the desire to have virtual event options moving forward. This event is our next step in that direction.”

Dr. Mitzel’s address will include a recap of the College’s recent history, an update on the College’s current state and sneak peeks of plans for a strong future. Attendees will hear highlights from a variety of campus areas including enrollment/retention, academics, finance, campus facilities, advancement, athletics, student life and campus ministries and are encouraged to ask questions.

“I am really looking forward to these virtual events,” shared Dr. Mitzel. “This is an opportunity to share many good things that are happening on campus today with a look into the future followed by feedback and ideas from alumni and friends. I look forward to an engaging conversation with those who join us!”