Kentucky Wesleyan College raises $312,392 on Giving Tuesday

$1.13 million raised since 2015

Kentucky Wesleyan College received $312,392 yesterday, its sixth Giving Tuesday, which exceeded the goal by more than $125,000 and shattered the school’s previous day of giving record by more than $100,000 ($211,999 in 2019). The College has realized $1.13 million in investments from alumni, friends and employees since its inaugural Giving Tuesday in 2015.

Included in yesterday’s gifts from 292 donors were an endowed scholarship from President Thomas and Rhonda Mitzel and 68 gifts of $1,000 or more. Donors generously invested in the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund, Panther Athletic Fund, individual athletics programs, academics and Campus Ministries.

“There are no words to accurately express our appreciation of the support provided by alumni, faculty, staff and friends of the College on Giving Tuesday 2020,” said President Mitzel. “We are acutely aware of the challenges faced by so many in this unusual year, but yet again donors have showcased their belief in our mission as a private, faith-based liberal arts institution. Rhonda and I are honored to join them in contributing to the opportunity of a KWC experience.”

During the 24-hour giving period, investors successfully met giving challenges from Trustee Chair Sherry (Miller) Feldpausch ’83, J.D. and Professor Emeritus of Chemistry Dr. W.L. Magnuson. Additionally, over 80 faculty/staff members of the KWC community made contributions in support of the College’s mission.

With the end of the calendar year approaching, gifts of appreciated stock and Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) from an IRA are great ways to participate while also taking advantage of additional tax benefits. Anyone can visit kwc.edu/give to make a secure online gift. The Office of Advancement can be reached at advancement@kwc.edu or (270) 852-3142.