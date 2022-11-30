Kentucky Wesleyan College raises $484,572 on Giving Tuesday

Fourth straight record-setting year brings eight-year total to over $2 Million

Kentucky Wesleyan College received $484,572 on Giving Tuesday, shattering the $250,000 goal and setting a new single-day giving record for the fourth straight year. In eight years of participation in the global day of giving, KWC has realized over $2 million in charitable contributions from alumni, friends, employees and students.

“The response on Giving Tuesday continues to be awe inspiring and life changing for our College and our students,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “The excitement and enthusiasm is palpable when investors make their contributions and see the impact. We are thankful to all who support our mission on Giving Tuesday and every day.”

KWC Giving Tuesday participation included a record 76 gifts of $1,000 or more to renew or join the College’s 1858 Society and featured four new members of the Young Alumni President’s Circle. Generous matching gifts challenges from Professor Emeritus of Chemistry Dr. W.L. Magnuson and anonymous donors for the men’s and women’s golf program as well as the football retention scholarship fund were met. Investors also claimed 234 limited edition Christmas ornaments featuring the College’s beloved cupola with gifts of $100 or more.

Donors invested in the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund, academic programs and endowments, the Wesleyan Singers 2023 European Tour, the Panther Athletic Fund, individual athletics programs, Campus Ministries and more.

“This is a time of year when we all count our blessings and give thanks for all we have,” said Eddie Kenny, vice president of advancement. “Kentucky Wesleyan College is incredibly grateful and blessed to have investors who believe in our mission and give back in immeasurable ways. Giving Tuesday is a day to celebrate the College and provide support for our future generations. Alumni, friends, colleagues and our students certainly did that and made history again.”

As the end of the calendar year approaches, gifts of appreciated stock and Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) from an IRA are great ways to participate while taking advantage of additional tax benefits. Anyone can visit kwc.edu/give to make a secure online gift. The Office of Advancement can be reached at advancement@kwc.edu or (270) 852-3142.