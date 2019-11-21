Kentucky Wesleyan College Ranks Among the Top Online Graphic Design Degree Programs in the United States

Kentucky Wesleyan College has been recognized as a top-ranked institution offering the best online Graphic Design Degree Programs by Intelligent.com. Kentucky Wesleyan was listed among 26 other competing institutions across the nation with a unique distinction for Best Liberal Arts college or university.

The student-focused comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.

“KWC Online is very honored to be recognized for offering the unique online bachelor’s degree program in Graphic Design,” said Dr. Rebecca Francis, associate dean/director of adult and online education. “This program is very popular with individuals seeking the bachelor’s level credential for promotion into management or to receive greater compensation.”

The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 342 programs on a scale of 0 to 100 with only 26 institutions making it to the final list. The methodology uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university’s degree program. To access the complete Intelligent.com rankings, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-graphic-design-degree-programs/

The Kentucky Wesleyan online graphic design program has also been recognized as one of BestColleges.com’s Best Online Bachelor’s in Graphic Design programs for 2019, ranking seventh in the nation. Additionally, Value Colleges ranked Wesleyan’s online graphic design program No. 9 in the country and No. 8 in its Most Affordable list for 2019.

Kentucky Wesleyan College offers six 100% online degree programs that allow flexibility for students to complete their education around their schedule. The programs provide the personal attention of an on-campus experience, but with the convenience of an online program through individualized online support. Learn more at kwc.edu/online.