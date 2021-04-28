Kentucky Wesleyan College recognized as one of nation’s best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Graphic Design by BestColleges.com

KWC program again achieves national recognition as fourth in country

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design has earned recognition as a 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program in Graphic Design by BestColleges.com, which aims to connect individuals with institutions that will best prepare them for the future. Tuition costs, financial aid availability, general student success, retention and graduation rates were all ranking factors. According to BestCollees.com, the Kentucky Wesleyan program exceeded expectations.

The Wesleyan online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design was also recognized in February by Study.com as fourth in the country among colleges and universities.

“We focus on providing personal attention with the added value of practical experience through internships, and our students thrive and excel,” said Dr. Rebecca Francis, director of adult and online education and associate dean of the College. “We are thrilled that our online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design is being recognized again.”

“Our graduates have a high employment rate, and most majors are ready for employment by late in their junior year,” remarked Heather Logsdon, coordinator of the graphic design program and chair of the Humanities Division. “Our program is accelerated and rigorous, and our curriculum prepares our students for proficiency with industry operations skills, business operations skills and effective client communication. Our progressive track emphasizes both academic theories and the creative aspects of graphic design. I must offer kudos to Josh Baldwin in Admissions. He is a great resource to students as they prepare to enter the program, and he answers questions promptly and ensures a smooth process as they begin.”

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. In addition to a robust campus experience, the College offers 100% online degree programs in Business Administration, Criminal Justice and Criminology, General Studies, Graphic Design, Psychology and Religion. These online programs provide the personal attention of an on-campus experience, and new terms begin every two months. For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan Online, visit www.kwc.edu/online.