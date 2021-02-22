Kentucky Wesleyan College recognized as one of nation’s best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Graphic Design by Study.com

KWC achieves national recognition as fourth in country

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program in graphic design has earned recognition as a 2021 Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program in Graphic Design by Study.com, which considered hundreds of institutions nationwide and selected KWC based on academic and career resources, the quality of education, faculty and more. KWC achieved recognition as fourth in the country among colleges and universities in the U.S.

“This high recognition for our online graphics degree program is quite an honor,” said Dr. Rebecca Francis, director of adult and online education and associate dean of the College. “We focus on providing individualized attention with the added value of practical experience through internships. Our students thrive and excel.”

“Our curriculum prepares our online graphic design students for proficiency with industry operation skills, business operation skills and effective client communication,” remarked Heather Logsdon, coordinator of the graphic design program and chair of the Humanities Division. “The program is accelerated and rigorous, and our graduates have a high employment rate. Most majors are ready for employment by late in their junior year. Our progressive track emphasizes both academic theories and the creative aspects of graphic design. I must offer kudos to Josh Baldwin in Admissions. He is a great resource to students as they prepare to enter the program, and he answers questions promptly and ensures a smooth process as they begin.”

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. In addition to a robust campus experience, the College offers 100% online degree programs in Business Administration, Criminal Justice and Criminology, General Studies, Graphic Design, Psychology and Religion. These online programs provide the personal attention of an on-campus experience, and new terms begin every two months. For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan Online, visit www.kwc.edu/online.