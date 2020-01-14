Kentucky Wesleyan College recognized by U.S. News & World Report as 2020 Best Online Bachelor Degree Program

KWC Online achieves national recognition for fifth straight year, ranking in top 100

For the fifth straight year, Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned recognition as a 2020 Best Online Program by U.S. News & World Report. Wesleyan moved into the top 100 nationally (No. 80) with a total of 345 programs ranked in 2020.

“It is an honor to appear in the U.S. News & World Report rankings for Best Online Programs for the fifth straight year,” said Dr. Rebecca Francis, director of adult and online education and associate dean of the College. “This is a testament to the students, faculty and staff who provide engaging, encouraging and intellectually stimulating online environments for learning and teaching.”

The vast majority of students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. They are usually working professionals in their 30s and 40s who are seeking to advance in or change their careers. Consequently, the factors U.S. News selected to make comparisons between programs did not include measures only applicable to teenage applicants like high school grades and standardized test scores. Instead, U.S. News chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.

“I am so proud of our students who, after being out of college for up to 20 years, make the commitment to return to complete their bachelor’s degree through the KWC online bachelor’s degree programs,” continued Francis. “They thrive in a learning community that emphasizes personal attention.”

U.S. News assessed schools based on four general categories:

Engagement (35%)

Services and technologies (25%)

Faculty credentials and training (20%)

Expert opinion (20%)