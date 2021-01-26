Kentucky Wesleyan College recognized by U.S. News & World Report as 2021 Best Online Bachelor Degree Program

KWC Online achieves national recognition for sixth straight year; Business program in Top 100

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned recognition as a 2021 Best Online Program by U.S. News & World Report. Wesleyan earned the national recognition for a sixth straight year, leading the way among Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities (AIKCU). In addition, KWC’s online business program earned recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program in 2021 ranking in the top 100 nationally.

“KWC is honored to once again receive national recognition as a Best Online Program,” said Dr. Rebecca Francis, director of adult and online education and associate dean of the College. “We are focused on delivering a robust learning experience in an environment that is both convenient and welcoming for our students. The continued growth of our online enrollment reflects KWC’s reputation for excellence, the faculty commitment to quality and the tremendous successes of our online students.”

The vast majority of students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals in their 20s to 40s seeking to advance in or change their careers. Consequently, the factors U.S. News selected to make comparisons between programs did not include measures only applicable to teenage applicants (like high school grades and standardized test scores). Instead, U.S. News chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.

U.S. News assessed schools based on four categories:

Engagement (35%)

Services and technologies (25%)

Faculty credentials and training (20%)

Expert opinion (20%)

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. In addition to a robust campus experience, the College offers 100% online degree programs in Business Administration, Criminal Justice and Criminology, General Studies, Graphic Design, Psychology and Religion. These online programs provide the personal attention of an on-campus experience, and new terms begin every two months. For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan Online, visit www.kwc.edu/online.