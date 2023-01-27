Kentucky Wesleyan College recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program for eighth straight year

Online Business Administration Degree Program again earns national recognition

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report for a eighth straight year as a 2023 Best Online Program. Wesleyan’s online business administration degree program also earned recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program in 2023 rankings.

“Our online degree programs are an essential part of Kentucky Wesleyan’s mission to prepare students for lifetimes of success,” said Lindsey (Adcock) Crowe ’02, KWC’s director of online learning. “Our faculty and staff demonstrate their commitment to our online students daily, and this recognition is a testament to their efforts.”

U.S. News assessed schools based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials and services and technologies. While the methodologies are different for each discipline, they all incorporate metrics specific to online learning. The rankings only include degree-granting programs that are offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions. “Most of the undergraduate programs in the Best Online Programs rankings are degree completion programs, meaning the vast majority of their students already have some college credit,” said Liana Loewus, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “The methodologies are developed with those students in mind, setting these rankings apart from those that are focused on recent high school graduates pursuing higher education for the first time.”

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. In addition to a robust campus experience, the College offers 100% online degree programs in Business Administration, Criminal Justice and Criminology, General Studies, Graphic Design, Psychology and Religion. These online programs provide the personal attention of an on-campus experience, and new terms begin every two months. For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan Online, visit www.kwc.edu/online