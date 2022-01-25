Kentucky Wesleyan College recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program for seventh straight year

Online Business Administration Degree Program again earns national recognition

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report for a seventh straight year as a 2022 Best Online Program. Wesleyan’s online business administration degree program also earned recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program in 2022 rankings.

“This continued national recognition is truly a testament to the faculty and staff who support the educational experience of our online students, helping them realize the dream of earning their degree at Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Dr. Rebecca Francis, director of adult and online education and associate dean of the College. “We take very seriously the opportunity provided to us when students select KWC Online, and we work with each to navigate their education in a manner that suits them best.”

The vast majority of students enrolled in these ranked programs have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals in their 20s to 40s looking to advance in or change their careers.

Consequently, the factors U.S. News selected to make comparisons between programs did not include measures only applicable to teenage applicants, such as high school grades and standardized test scores. Instead, U.S. News chose factors that weigh how these programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.

U.S. News assessed schools based on four categories:

Engagement (35%)

Services and technologies (25%)

Faculty credentials and training (20%)

Expert opinion (20%)

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. In addition to a robust campus experience, the College offers 100% online degree programs in Business Administration, Criminal Justice and Criminology, General Studies, Graphic Design, Psychology and Religion. These online programs provide the personal attention of an on-campus experience, and new terms begin every two months. For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan Online, visit www.kwc.edu/online