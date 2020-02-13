Kentucky Wesleyan College to become tobacco-free campus

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced it will become a tobacco-free campus, effective May 1, 2020. The campus is already smoke free, and the new policy will prohibit the use of any tobacco product on campus property including but not limited to cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah and smokeless tobacco.

“The adoption of this policy reflects our students’ concern for the health and well-being of our campus and local community,” said Rebecca McQueen-Ruark, vice president of student affairs. “Kentucky Wesleyan is proud to join the growing number of colleges and universities who have made their campuses tobacco free.”

The new policy will apply to all parties on campus, including faculty, staff, students and visitors. Kentucky Wesleyan adopted its no smoking policy in 2011.

“We are thankful to the administration for adopting this policy,” said Kylie Foster ’20, president of KWC’s Student Government Association. “This was an important initiative for the Student Government Association and provides a public health benefit.”

Kentucky Wesleyan is committed to providing resources linking individuals with resources to help educate and break the nicotine/tobacco addiction. Student Health Services has an array of available materials and resources related to tobacco impacts and support. The Student Health Services Office is located in Room 213 on the second floor of the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. Director of Health Services Tonya Marksberry may be reached at (270) 852-3288 or via email at tmarksberry@kwc.edu.