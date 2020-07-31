Kentucky Wesleyan College to Hold Virtual Homecoming Sept. 25-27

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced Homecoming 2020 will move to an online celebration. A series of virtual events will take place Sept. 25-27, including the President’s Gala, Wesleyan Singers Cabaret, Virtual 5K and Sunday worship.

Annual marquee activities including the Alumni Hall of Fame and Awards Celebration and Inauguration of the College’s 35th president, Dr. Thomas Mitzel, are postponed with plans to celebrate these events in the spring.

“We made this decision because there are currently many travel restrictions in place in many parts of the country, and we do not expect our alumni and friends to travel to campus,” said Eddie Kenny, vice president of advancement. “We are taking numerous precautions for the return of our students, and in the same way, we are considering the health and well-being of the entire Wesleyan community. The delay our Alumni Hall of Fame and Awards ensures we appropriately recognize and honor those individuals with an in-person celebration. At the same time, we are excited to continue the success of our virtual programming, allowing alumni and friends to celebrate their KWC passion and pride from the comfort and safety of home, wherever that may be.”

The Homecoming football game, which features the Panthers vs. G-MAC rival Lake Erie College, remains scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, and will be live streamed. A virtual tailgate and in-game interviews, contests and more will be part of the festivities.

“Welcoming alumni home to our campus is the highlight of the year,” said Summer Crick ’14, director of alumni relations. “We know it is disappointing not to have that opportunity in the fall of 2020 but we are excited about the virtual events being planned. Our goal is to bring KWC to your home and continue connecting you with your Panther family. Our theme for Homecoming 2020 was “Reunited,” and we will carry that forward, knowing that when we do gather for Homecoming in the future, it will have even more meaning.”

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Alumni Relations will send additional details about Virtual Homecoming festivities and how to get involved as plans are finalized. For details on Homecoming and all of our Alumni Association activities and events, please visit www.kwc.edu/alumni.